Ukraine's President Zelensky orders demobilization of conscripts

Kiev, March 8 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to discharge conscripts of compulsory basic military service.

The conscripted soldiers, whose term was extended due to martial law, will be transferred to the country's military reserve in April and May, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the decree published on Thursday on the presidential website.

"At the request of the military command, a few weeks are needed for preparatory procedures -- for replacing people in terms of defence tasks, and from April, the conscripts will be sent to the reserve," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Some of the conscripts have already signed a contract to serve in the defence forces, he added.

Under the current legislation, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 27, who were called up for compulsory military service, have not participated in the conflict with Russia.

This month, the Ukrainian Parliament is expected to vote on a new mobilization bill.

The Ukrainian parliament imposed martial law in the wake of the conflict with Russia on February 24, 2022, and extended it several times since then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor