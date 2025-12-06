UN chief welcomes signing of peace deal between DR Congo, Rwanda

United Nations, Dec 6 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the official signing of a deal for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, his spokesperson said.

The UN chief emphasised that the agreement represents a critical step towards restoring trust between the DRC and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern DRC, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday (local time).

Dujarric said the secretary-general also welcomed the significant progress made under both the Doha and the African Union-led processes, and he urged all parties to honour the commitments they have undertaken, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region," he said.

On Thursday, the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda signed a peace deal in Washington, aimed at ending the decades-long conflict in eastern DRC.

Endorsed on Thursday by DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the accord was hailed by the White House as "historic," intended to resolve "one of the worst conflicts on Earth."

First signed on June 27 by the two countries' foreign ministers, the agreement was confirmed after a series of bilateral and trilateral meetings involving the Congolese, Rwandan, and US presidents.

"This conflict and efforts have lasted for 30 years, but none have succeeded in resolving the underlying issues," Kagame said at the signing ceremony, flanked by several African leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, and Togolese President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe.

Tshisekedi described the agreement as "not just another document" but "a real turning point" toward ending years of armed tensions and humanitarian crises in the war-torn region.

