UN condemns IS-claimed blasts in Kabul

The United Nations has condemned the recent blasts in Afghanistan that have killed and injured more than 120 people.

Afghanistan has witnessed a series of targeted killings and blasts in recent weeks. The blasts have occurred in a number of areas in the capital city of Kabul including Chandawal, Pul-e-Sokhta and Sarkariz.

"Following the Islamic State-claimed blasts in Kabul in recent days that killed and injured more than 120 people, the UN family in Afghanistan urges greater security for minorities so that Ashura can be marked without further attacks," the UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) tweeted.

The US also condemned the ISIS-K-claimed attacks during Ashura, which targeted Hazara and Shia-majority areas in Kabul.

"We strongly condemn the ISIS-K-claimed attacks during Ashura, which targeted Hazara and Shia-majority areas in Kabul. We express our condolences to the victims and their families. Attacking worshippers is reprehensible; the Afghan people must be able to worship in peace," the US embassy in Kabul tweeted.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fuelling terror in the region.

Last month, a bomb exploded near Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, a month after the holy place was attacked by members of the Islamic State. Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale.

At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA.

( With inputs from ANI )

