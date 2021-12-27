UN official 'horrified' by massacre of civilians in Myanmar, demands probe

A UN official on Sunday said he was "horrified" by the reports that at least 35, including women and children were killed and their bodies were burned in Myanmar.

"I am horrified by reports of an attack against civilians in Kayah State, Myanmar on December 24. Credible reports say at least 35 people, including at least one child, were forced from their vehicles, killed and burned," United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

"Two humanitarian workers of Save the Children remain missing, having been caught up in the violence. Their private vehicle was attacked and burned," it added.

Griffiths also condemned the "grievous" incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Griffiths also called on the country's authorities to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

"I call upon the authorities to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident so that perpetrators can be swiftly brought to justice," the statement said, adding that moreover, "I call upon the Myanmar Armed Forces and all armed groups in Myanmar to take all measures to protect civilians from harm."

Millions of people in Myanmar remain in dire need of humanitarian support. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners remain committed to providing help throughout the country, the statement added.

Myanmar is in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

( With inputs from ANI )

