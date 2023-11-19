UN team evacuates 30 premature babies from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

Tel Aviv , Nov 19 A United Nation's team has evacuated 30 premature babies from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, the medical facility said in a statement on Sunday.

Ras Naqoura School in Gaza will soon be accredited as a field hospital to deal with emergency cases, Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said.

There are reports of major hospitals including Al-Shifa and Al-Qoods not being able to function following Israel's attack.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is continuing its invasion within Gaza and have told people in northern Gaza to move to Southern Gaza.

