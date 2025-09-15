UN warns earthquake-hit families in Afghanistan risk not surviving winter without international aid

Kabul, Sep 15 The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has warned that thousands of earthquake-hit families in eastern Afghanistan risk not surviving the coming winter months without urgent international support, local media reported on Monday.

The UN called for 139 million dollars in urgent aid to secure shelter, food, and healthcare. Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva called on the global community to respond quickly and mentioned that the UN has requested for 139 million dollars to meet international needs, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

Otunbayeva underscored the importance of women's role in providing humanitarian aid, saying that restrictions placed on female aid workers have made supporting victims extremely difficult. She added that women’s presence in this process is important for reaching families, particularly vulnerable women and children.

According to local and aid officials, hundreds of people were killed, thousands were injured and tens of thousands were left homeless after an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck Nangarhar, Kunar, and Laghman provinces. The UNDP stressed "community-based recovery", providing cash-for-work programs so survivors can earn money while participating in debris removal, housing reconstruction and restoring infrastructure.

The UN stated that earthquakes disproportionately impact the poorest, who live in fragile homes and do not have resources for recovery. The humanitarian agencies said that many recent returnees from Pakistan and Iran are among the victims and stressed that aid is essential for women, returnees, and vulnerable groups.

Last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said at least 2,164 people, including hundreds of women and children, were killed in the recent earthquake that struck the eastern provinces, Khaama Press reported.

According to OCHA's update on September 11, the victims included 516 women and 476 men. Furthermore, 509 girls and 663 boys were among those who died due to the earthquake, showcasing the disaster’s impact on families. The OCHA stated that humanitarian agencies had so far given food assistance to over 60,800 earthquake-hit people and stressed that needs remain overwhelming in many communities.

The aid agencies have also been delivering shelter support to earthquake-affected families with at least receiving tents or temporary housing. However, aid groups have mentioned that resources are limited and winter is approaching rapidly. The disaster demonstrates acute vulnerability of Afghanistan to natural calamities and showcases the urgent need for sustained humanitarian funding.

