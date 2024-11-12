UNFPA buys dignity kits for women, girls affected by natural disasters in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Nov 12 The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has procured 1,000 dignity kits to be distributed to women and girls affected by floods, typhoons, droughts and other natural disasters as well as survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in Cambodia, said its press release on Tuesday.

Dignity kits are designed to meet the unique needs of women and girls in crisis situations, the press release said, adding that each kit contains essential hygiene supplies, clothing, and vital information on sexual and reproductive health and rights and GBV support services.

UNFPA is collaborating with key partners such as the Cambodian Red Cross, the Provincial Department of Women's Affairs, and the Cambodian Women for Peace and Development to give out these kits to the needy people, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Dignity kits help women and girls at a time when they are the most vulnerable. They provide a few essential supplies to help them during these difficult periods," Sandra Bernklau, UNFPA Cambodia representative said.

--IANS

