Union Budget sets capex outlay at all-time high

New Delhi, Feb 1 The total capex outlay in the Union Budget for 2023-24 has been enhanced by 33 per cent from Rs 7.5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore which takes it to an all-time high of 3 per cent of GDP.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech that capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP. This will be almost three times the outlay in 2019-20.

This substantial increase in recent years is central to the government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, crowd in private investments, and provide a cushion against global headwinds.

The direct capital investment by the Centre is complemented by the provision made for creation of capital assets through Grants-in-Aid to States. The 'Effective Capital Expenditure' of the Centre is budgeted at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5 per cent of GDP.

Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Analytical Officer, Acuite Ratings & Research said the market was expecting a further commitment to public capital expenditure from the Govt and it has not disappointed. The total CAPEX outlay in the Union Budget has been enhanced by 33 per cent from 7.5 lakh crore to 10.0 lakh crore which takes it to an all-time high of 3 per cent of GDP. This will not only give a boost to the infrastructure sector but also be positive for employment and growth.

Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman, Anand Rathi Group said a 33 per cent increase in capital expenditure to Rs 10 lakh crore, the highest ever will go a long way in building roads, ports, and airports crucial for making India a reliable investment destination. Investment of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in Railways is commendable.

The gross borrowing estimate of 15.43 trillion rupees for next year is lower than the survey estimates of 15.77 trillion rupees. Hopefully, that should cheer the bond markets, Rathi said.

