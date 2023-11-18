Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Singapore

Singapore, November 18 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to Singapore on Saturday, on his way back home from Indonesia.

In Singapore, the Defence Minister paid his tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by laying a wreath at the Indian National Army (INA) marker there.

"Paid homage at the INA Memorial marker in Singapore. My heartfelt tributes to the 'Unknown Warriors' of the INA," the Defence Minister wrote on 'X'.

Construction of a monument to commemorate the "Unknown Warrior" was proposed by Netaji himself and he had laid the foundation stone in July 1945. In 1995, the National Heritage Board of Singapore erected the INA marker on the same spot as the original memorial, as per a release issued by the Defence Ministry.

Rajnath Singh also offered prayers at the Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, which is among the oldest Hindu temples in Singapore dating back to 1855.

"Feeling blessed after offering prayers at Sri Srinivasa Perumal temple in Singapore," he wrote on 'X'.

[{f9470678-99d5-4c15-99db-7dcd2a43f53b:intradmin/ANI-20231118080219.jfif}]

The Defence Minister also visited the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India. The Centre was set up under the National Heritage Board in 2015 documenting the story of the journey of Singaporean Indians. It houses five permanent galleries.

Rajnath Singh was on a visit to Indonesia to attend the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Jakarta.

Singh held bilateral meetings with his Indonesian and Vietnamese counterparts on the sidelines of the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting - Plus (ADMM-Plus) on November 16.

The Union Minister interacted with the members of the diverse and vibrant Indian community in Jakarta, including the leaders and members of various Indian organisations in the country and appreciated their deep-rooted and close connection with India, said the Ministry.

He also highlighted India's achievements in the past decade including Digital India, New Education Policy, Women empowerment, Jal Jeevan Abhiyaan, Rural road connectivity, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin etc.

Singh also visited the Shiva Temple at Pluit, Jakarta and offered prayers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor