Union Minister Piyush Goyal, former UK PM Sunak discuss strengthening bilateral economic partnership

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, met former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday. The two leaders exchanged views on further cementing the India-UK economic partnership.

In a post on X on Thursday, Goyal wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet former UK Prime Minister @RishiSunak and exchange views on further strengthening the India-UK economic partnership."

As part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, Party National President and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, met with the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, in New Delhi on Thursday, a press release by the BJP said.

Welcoming Sunak to India, Nadda said his tenure as Prime Minister infused new warmth and momentum into India-UK relations. He appreciated Sunak's leadership in advancing negotiations for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

According to the press release, JP Nadda shared insights into the BJP's organisational strength and its people-centric approach to governance and political engagement. He highlighted the 'Know BJP' initiative as a platform to enhance international understanding, encourage exchange of ideas, and strengthen ties with political parties and leaders around the world.

He emphasised how, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, technology is enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level in India through innovations in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

He also extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to Rishi Sunak and his family.

His visit comes shortly after the visit of United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India, which concluded on October 9 with a comprehensive list of 12 key outcomes.

During Starmer's visit, New Delhi and London convened the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEO Forum. They also agreed to reset the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), which will support the implementation of the CETA and drive economic growth and job creation in both countries.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that India and the UK remain global leaders in financial technology (fintech), as trade and services between the two nations have more than doubled over the past four years.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, Starmer said that the trade agreement between India and the UK provides a launchpad to advance fintech partnerships further. He invited Indian companies to engage in business with the UK while hoping that Britain would become India's partner of choice in finance and fintech.

