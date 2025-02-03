United Airlines plane catches fire on runway in Houston, all passengers safe

Houston [US], January 3 : A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York caught fire during take-off at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday (local time), as reported by the New York Post.

The plane had to be evacuated after the flames burst from one of its wings while it was taxing for take-off.

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) said that no one was injured in the incident.

"HFD's Airport Rescue Firefighters are assisting at @iah after a departing plane reported an issue on the runway. HFD assisted in deboarding the plane. No injuries have been reported at this time," the department wrote in a post on X.

The incident caused panic among passengers, with a video recorded by one of them capturing their screams as they spotted the flames.

There were 104 passengers and five crew members on board, the New York Post reported.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday night, a plane crashed near a mall in Philadelphia killing seven people and injuring 19 others.

Everyone aboard the flight died in the crash, along with one person on the ground, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference on Saturday, according to ABC News.

The Learjet 55 crashed near Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 pm after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, an American Airlines plane collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington. The crash sent both aircraft into the Potomac River. US authorities confirmed that all 67 people are feared to be dead.

