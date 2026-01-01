UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Russia's attacks on Ukraine: Andrii Sybiha

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 10 : The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, January 12, to discuss Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine, following an urgent request from Kyiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced.

In a post on social media platform X, Sybiha said the meeting was convened after recent Russian strikes, which reportedly involved the use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. The emergency session is scheduled for 10 pm Kyiv time and will focus on what Ukraine has described as Russia's serious violations of the United Nations Charter.

"Following our urgent request in the wake of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, which included the use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday, January 12th, 10 pm Kyiv time, " he said.

"The meeting will address Russia's flagrant breaches of the UN Charter. We urge Security Council members to demonstrate unity of purpose by demanding an end to the aggression, protection of civilians, and unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty", he added.

He urged the Council to demand an immediate end to hostilities, ensure the protection of civilians, and reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sybiha stressed that continued Russian attacks not only threaten Ukraine but also undermine broader international peace and security efforts. He said Moscow's actions weaken diplomatic initiatives led by the United States, European countries, and other international partners aimed at restoring stability in the region.

"Russian attacks undermine international security and peace efforts by the United States, European states, and other partners," the Ukrainian foreign minister said, adding that the international community must act decisively.

He called for increased pressure on Russia and accountability for what he described as acts of aggression, stating that failure to respond firmly would embolden further violations of international law. According to Sybiha, the moment requires collective action to deter aggression and prevent further escalation.

The upcoming Security Council meeting is expected to witness sharp exchanges, with Ukraine and its allies pressing for stronger condemnation of Russia's actions, while Moscow has consistently denied wrongdoing and blamed Europe for escalating tensions.

Russia carried out a massive overnight aerial assault on Ukraine, launching 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles and 22 cruise missiles, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the strikes heavily targeted Kyiv and several other regions in the country, damaging civilian infrastructure and energy facilities during a period of severe cold, as the war continues in Eastern Europe for the last four years.

He confirmed that at least four people were killed in the capital alone, including a member of an ambulance crew.

"In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is still being dealt with. All necessary services are deployed. Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged," Zelenskyy said, adding that recovery operations are ongoing in the Lviv region and other parts of the country.

The Ukrainian President said dozens of people were injured in the attacks and noted that Russia carried out a second strike on a residential building precisely when first responders were providing assistance after the initial attack.

"Unfortunately, as of now, it is known that four people have been killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance crew member. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured. There was also a second strike on one of the residential buildings - precisely at the moment when first responders were providing assistance after the first strike," Zelenskyy stated in his post.

Providing details of the assault, Zelenskyy said Russia launched 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles aimed at energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, and 22 cruise missiles.

He said the timing of the attack, coinciding with a significant cold spell, showed it was deliberately aimed at disrupting the normal lives of civilians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor