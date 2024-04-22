US: 18-year-old woman shot dead at Delaware State University campus, probe underway

Delaware [US], April 22 : An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot on the Delaware State University campus on Sunday morning, prompting authorities to keep the campus shut as an investigation remains underway, CNN reported.

The Delaware State University Police received the call reporting shots fired before 2 am ET, in the vicinity of Warren-Franklin Hall, a key residence for over 300 freshman co-ed students, as per the university's website.

Responding officers discovered the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Transported swiftly to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, in hopes of medical intervention, the 18-year-old succumbed to her injuries, as confirmed by police, according to CNN.

However, her identity remains undisclosed, pending notification of her family. It's noteworthy that she wasn't enrolled as a student at the university, and no other injuries were reported from the incident.

"At this time, no suspect description is available," police said in the release. Both university police and Dover police are investigating the incident.

"The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Counselling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office. The campus is closed today, events have been cancelled, and police patrols have increased. No visitation will be permitted today," the release also said.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, extending the reach to Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, Delaware State University has taken decisive steps in response. Campus activities for the day have been called off, with a heightened police presence noted.

Additionally, counselling services are being actively provided to support the university community through this trying time.

Founded in 1891 and nestled in Delaware's capital, Delaware State University holds a significant place among the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States, according to the US Department of Labour, CNN reported.

