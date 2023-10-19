US advises its overseas citizens to exercise caution in view of increased tensions in world

Washington DC [US], October 19 : The US State Department has advised US citizens overseas to exercise caution in view of increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against the country's citizens and interests.

"Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the US State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs wrote on 'X' on Thursday.

The department earlier advised Americans to reconsider travelling to Israel in the wake of Hamas attacks on the country.

The travel advisory for the West Bank has also been raised to level 3, while the advisory for Gaza remains at the most severe - "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

"On October 11, 2023, the Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3 - Reconsider Travel. The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 - Do Not Travel. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on October 3, 2023," the department's official statement said.

The agency raised its travel advisory to level 3, citing the terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continuing to plot "possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza".

Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning, the statement added.

"Individuals should follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials," the updated travel advisory said.

"While Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, we are aware that several major airlines have announced that they have suspended flights," the advisory states, adding, "Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status. US citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt."

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

