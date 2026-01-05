US Airstrikes in Venezuela: 32 Cubans Killed in Raids on Caracas

The Cuban government said that at least 32 citizens were killed during the raid by the United States (US) military to abduct Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. The authority announced two days of mourning on January 5 and ‌6 in ⁠honour of those who died in US airstrikes, and funeral arrangements would be made.

Most of the deceased were part of the security team protecting Maduro, who were shot down by US A troops in Operation Absolute Resolve. Delcy Rodriguez, the country's former Vice President, assumed the role of Interim President, as per the direction of the Venezuelan Supreme Court.

Also Read | Taiwan detects 3 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory.

Rodriguez, a leader with a strong leftist background, earlier expressed her solidarity with Maduro and acknowledged him as the only administrative head of the country.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China cannot accept any country acting as the 'world's judge'. He was speaking to the Pakistani Minister Ishaq Dar during a meeting in Beijing on Sunday, said, "We have never believed that any country can act as the world's police, nor do we accept that any nation can claim to be the world's judge."

China's top diplomat, after images of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed, said sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected under international law. Maduro is in a New York detention centre awaiting a Monday court appearance on drug charges.