US: Broward County in Florida declares November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’

By Reena Bhardwaj

Florida [US], September 12 : Broward County in Florida has declared the month of November as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’, acknowledging Hinduism as one of the world’s largest and oldest religions.

The County also acknowledged the various contributions of Hindu religion, Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, food, music, arts and more, and its impact on various American people, leaders and intellectuals.

“Hinduism is one the world's largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries and which encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems. also known as ‘Sanatana Dharma’, with core values of acceptance, mutual respect, freedom and peace,” the resolution by the School Board of Broward County, Florida stated.

The resolution stated that the people from the Hindu community have contributed majorly to diverse sectors such as information technology, medicine, science and engineering, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, retail trade and more.

“Hindu contributions of Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, food, music, arts, and more have enriched the cultural fabric and have been widely adopted in American society and enriched the lives of millions,” the resolution added.

It added that the Hindu philosophy of Vedanta has inspired many American intellectuals and leaders such as President John Adams, Martin Luther King Jr. and Henry David Thoreau.

“Hindu philosophy of Vedanta and ideals such as Seva (selfless service), Ahimsa (non-injury or non-violence) etc have inspired many American intellectuals and leaders such as President John Adams, and Martin Luther King. Jr., Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson. Walt Whitman. J.D. Salinger. Aldous Huxley, Christopher Isherwood, Huston Smith, John D. Rockefeller and numerous others,” the resolution read further.

The Broward County added that the members of the American Hindu community have worked hard, followed the law and have been exemplary citizens of their adopted nation with deep respect for education, family values and the rule of law.

“Diwali is one of the most important and ancient holidays celebrated by over 1 billion Hindus and people of different cultures and religions across the world and has been in existence for more than 5,000 years,” the resolution stated.

It added that there are over 50,000-plus people in Broward County, Florida and millions of Americans, who observe Diwali every year as a time for Dana (giving) and Seva (service) towards fellow human beings.

“Diwali falls on the fifteenth day or the eighth month or the New Moon Day in the month of Kartika of the Vedic lunar calendar, which occurs during October or November, and celebrates the triumph of good over evil end of knowledge over ignorance, and is a time of peace, joy and new beginnings, where people of all ages, especially young children. light oil lamps (diyas, paintings Rangolis (sacred artistic designs), burst fireworks and distribute sweets,” the resolution added.

“The School Hoard or Broward County, Florida declares November as Hindu Heritage Month to recognize and celebrate the important and valuable contributions of the Hindu community in Broward County," it stated further.

The resolution comes close on the heels of Georgia declaring the month of October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ citing the contribution of the ‘vibrant’ 'Hindu American' community in the state’s progress.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the proclamation stating that the month of October will be collectively celebrated, focusing on the Hindu culture and the diverse spiritual traditions rooted in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor