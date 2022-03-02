US committed to providing support to Ukraine: Blinken to FM Kuleba

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked by telephone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated the United States' commitment to providing security, financial and other support to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reiterate the United States' commitment to providing security, financial, and humanitarian support as Ukraine faces increasingly brutal bombardment by Russian forces, including missile strikes on apartment buildings, hospitals, and a Holocaust memorial site," Price said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

