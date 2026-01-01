US continues to dictate terms in Venezuela; interim govt agrees to release oil, says White House

Washington DC [US], January 8 : White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (local time) stated that Washington is working closely with interim authorities in Venezuela, who have agreed to release millions of barrels of sanctioned crude to the US, underscoring Washington's leverage over the South American nation's oil supplies following the US' "large-scale strike" in Caracas.

During a White House press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump Administration is in "close correspondence" with Venezuela's interim leaders and stressed that their decisions continue to be shaped by American engagement and influence.

"The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States," Leavitt said.

This comes days after the US launched a "large-scale strike" in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and also captured its former President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores on Saturday.

Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York, and are currently facing trial.

Following their capture, Delcy Rodriguez, the Vice President of Venezuela under Maduro, officially assumed the role of the country's acting president, according to CNN.

Confirming the oil arrangement, Leavitt said that the crude oil in question was previously stalled in storage due to an effective US-led quarantine and now the interim authorities have agreed to release that oil for shipment to the United States, and it is expected to arrive on American shores "very soon".

Leavitt described the arrangement as a deal brokered by US President Donald Trump and his team with Venezuela's interim government, adding that it is intended to benefit both the American and Venezuelan people.

"This was the sanctioned oil that was basically just sitting in barrels, sitting on ships because of the effective quarantine... and the interim authorities have agreed to release that oil to the United States, so it will be arriving here at home very soon," Leavitt said.

"This was a deal. This was a deal made by the President and his team with the Venezuelan interim authorities. This will benefit both the American people and the Venezuelan people," she added.

Earlier today, the US announced a major energy initiative with Venezuela following its military operations last week, rolling back select sanctions to market Venezuelan crude oil globally while stabilising the South American nation's energy sector.

In a Fact Sheet released by the US Department of Energy, the administration highlighted that all proceeds from the sale of Venezuelan crude and oil products will initially be deposited in US-controlled accounts at globally recognised banks, ensuring transparency and proper distribution for the benefit of both American and Venezuelan citizens.

The deal is expected to begin with the sale of approximately 30 to 50 million barrels of oil, with further sales to continue indefinitely.

According to the fact sheet, the US will also supply diluent (light crude oil) to Venezuela to upgrade its very heavy crude and facilitate transport and sales.

"The only oil transported in and out of Venezuela will be through legitimate and authorised channels consistent with U.S. law and national security. The United States is selectively rolling back sanctions to enable the transport and sale of Venezuelan crude and oil products to global markets," the factsheet stated.

The energy deal follows the apprehension of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3, 2026, and is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to restore "prosperity, safety, and security" across the Western Hemisphere.

US President Donald Trump has also stated that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States and noted that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor