US Envoy, Abdullah Abdullah discuss plight of Afghan girls'

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West raised the issue of reopening of girls' schools in Afghanistan with the head of the former council of peace and national reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

This comes after the global community and UN human rights group raised concern and slammed the Taliban over the closure of secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan.

It has been 200 days since the Taliban announced the closure of schools for Afghan girls in grades 6 and above for an indefinite period of time.

"The Afghan people desire to see the Afghan girls return to secondary schools as soon as possible", said Thomas West in a Twitter post.

"Spoke with Dr Abdullah @DrabdullahCE to share condolences for the heinous recent attacks in Afghanistan. Also discussed was the Afghan people's desire for girls to return to secondary school as soon as possible. Got good advice as always." Read the Tweet. Khaama Press reported.

The former head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah met with women activists in Kabul in February and discussed their demands for political and social rights.

The Western nations also discussed the issue of reopening schools for girls with Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karai and had called on the Taliban to welcome the call of the clerics and Afghan elders over reopening schools for girls.

The Taliban has issued a decree banning female students above grade six from attending their classes in schools. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

