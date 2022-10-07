US: Indian-American man charged with murder for shooting daughter-in-law in California

An Indian-origin man, 74, has been arrested in California for shooting dead his daughter-in-law at the parking lot of a Walmart store in San Jose last week, local police said.

74-year-old Sital Singh Dosanjh, the primary suspect in the incident that took place on September 30 has been arrested from his house in Fresno on October 1, San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said in a statement.

"During the course of the investigation, SJPD Homicide Unit Detectives determined that the suspect Sital Singh Dosanjh was the primary suspect in this homicide and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On October 1, 2022, the suspect was located and arrested at his residence in Fresno," the SJPD said.

The suspect was subsequently transported to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

The SJPD thanked the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno County Gang Task Force for their assistance with this investigation and apprehension.

East Bay Times, a US-based daily, reported that Gurpreet Kaur Dosanjh was on a phone call with her uncle the afternoon she was killed. The uncle told police that she talked to him about her fears about Dosanjh. She also reportedly told her uncle that she saw Donsanjh driving into the parking lot, indicating that he had travelled 150 miles to find her, East Bay Times reported.

According to the publication, the uncle told that his niece sounded "frightened" and that Dosanjh was approaching her car, while she was taking a break from work.

That was the last thing the uncle said he heard before the phone call disconnected.

And five hours later, a Walmart co-worker discovered the body of Gurpreet Kaur Dosanjh in the parking lot and suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Giving details about the incident, SJPD said that the officers responded to a report of a person down in a vehicle.

"Officers on scene and homicide detectives were able to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for the homicide and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. The suspect's information was disseminated to allied law enforcement agencies and on Saturday, October 1, the suspect was located at a residence in the city of Fresno," SJPD said.

The police investigation further revealed that the phone call with her uncle occurred around 1 pm. And detectives found that surveillance video showed that Sital Dosanjh's black Silverado pickup truck was seen entering the parking lot at 1:17 pm, driving up near his daughter-in-law's car at 1:23 p.m., then leaving the lot at 1:30 p.m, the East Bay Times reported.

The publication cited police to say that Gurpreet Kaur Dosanjh's uncle told investigators that his niece "was in the process of divorcing (the) suspect's son," and that the husband and his father lived in Fresno.

