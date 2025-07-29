US Justice Dept files complaint against judge over Trump remarks

Washington [US], July 29 : US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday (local time) said the Justice Department had filed a misconduct complaint against District Judge James Boasberg for making "improper public comments" about President Donald Trump and his administration.

"Today at my direction, [DOJ] filed a misconduct complaint against US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration," Bondi posted on X.

https://x.com/AGPamBondi/status/1949974166205034753

The complaint, authored by Bondi's chief of staff Chad Mizelle, has been submitted to Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, Fox News reported.

According to the complaint, Judge Boasberg made remarks at a March 11 judicial conference attended by US Chief Justice John Roberts and nearly two dozen other judges. Mizelle alleged that Boasberg strayed from traditional topics and said the Trump administration would "disregard rulings of federal courts" and trigger "a constitutional crisis."

"While there, Judge Boasberg attempted to improperly influence Chief Justice Roberts and roughly two dozen other federal judges by straying from the traditional topics to express his belief that the Trump Administration would 'disregard rulings of federal courts' and trigger 'a constitutional crisis,'" Mizelle wrote, according to Fox News.

"Although his comments would be inappropriate even if they had some basis, they were even worse because Judge Boasberg had no basis, the Trump Administration has always complied with all court orders," Fox News quoted Mizelle.

Boasberg's comments came just days before he presided over a case involving Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport suspected migrant gang members to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

The judge later ruled on March 15 to halt deportation flights, claiming that the Trump administration had violated his order. That order was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

Boasberg, 62, is an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Mizelle alleged that Boasberg's remarks and actions suggest bias and violate the Code of Conduct for US Judges.

"Within days of those statements, Judge Boasberg began acting on his preconceived belief that the Trump Administration would not follow court orders," Mizelle wrote, according to the New York Post.

He said the judge's conduct "erodes public confidence in judicial neutrality" and called for his immediate removal from the case to "prevent further erosion" during the investigation.

