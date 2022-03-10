US lawmaker introduces bill to designate Pakistan as State Sponsor of Terrorism

A US lawmaker from the state of Pennsylvania has called for the designation of Pakistan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

Representative Scott Perry has sponsored a bill that seeks "To provide for the designation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, and for other purposes."

This bill has now been referred to the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The four main categories of sanctions resulting from designation under these authorities include restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance; a ban on defense exports and sales; certain controls over exports of dual use items; and miscellaneous financial and other restrictions.

Designation under the category also implicates other sanctions laws that penalize persons and countries engaging in certain trade with state sponsors.

Currently, there are four countries designated by the US under these authorities: Cuba, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), Iran, and Syria.

( With inputs from ANI )

