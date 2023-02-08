US Navy shares pics of China's 'spy balloon' it shot down

The US has released photos of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot out of the sky on Saturday. US Navy sailors recovered the high-altitude surveillance balloon's debris off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which will now be examined to see whether it was indeed spy equipment. US officials described the balloon as being about 200 ft tall.

📍ATLANTIC OCEAN - @USNavy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/QwjSFQEw1b — U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) February 7, 2023