US: Officials call for precaution as first death due to West Nile Virus reported in New Jersey

New York [US], September 17 : The New Jersey Departments of Health and Environmental Protection has urged residents to take precautions after the state reported the first death of the year due to West Nile virus, the New York Post reported.

New Jersey’s first West Nile virus death of the year was reported Friday, officials said.

The death, in Bergen County, is among eight cases reported this year due to the mosquito-borne virus across the Garden State, six of which have required hospitalization, New Jersey’s Health Department said.

“New Jersey is reporting eight cases and unfortunately one death associated with West Nile Virus (WNV) this season. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases and to reduce mosquito populations on their properties,” the Health Department said in a statement.

Notably, in comparison to five-year averages, more mosquito pools infected with the virus have been identified this year, the New York Post reported citing state officials.

No West Nile virus deaths have been reported in the Big Apple so far this year.

As of Friday, 16 cases had been reported across all five boroughs, the vast majority in Queens, New York Post reported citing the city’s Health Department.

Meanwhile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the US, with cases occurring during the summer and fall.

However, only one in about 150 people develops severe illness, with symptoms including fever, headache, altered mental status, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

Last year, New Jersey recorded 20 human West Nile virus cases, four of which proved fatal, the New York Post reported.

