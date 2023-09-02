US: One killed, 4 injured in mass stabbing at Fulton County Jail

Georgia [US], September 2 : In a mass stabbing at the Fulton County Jail, one detainee was killed and four other inmates were injured, CNN reported on Friday.

CNN, quoting the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Natalie Ammons, reported that the situation was under control by Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway.

Dayvion Blaske (23) was killed in the incident and three other inmates were taken to a hospital “all with stab wounds,” and a fifth person was treated by Jail medical staff on Thursday evening, the department said.

The sheriff’s office said Atlanta police “will release the names and criminal charges of the inmates involved in this incident.”

“Preliminary investigation reveals the inmate suffered injuries from a dispute with multiple inmates involving weapons. The inmate was transported to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the department said in a news release.

The Fulton County Sherrif Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a statement the recent outbreak of violence at the Jail is a grave concern and claimed that the long-standing, dangerous overcrowding and the crumbling walls of the facility that are literally being crafted into makeshift weapons are used by inmates to attack each other and staff.

This is the fifth death of a Fulton County jail inmate since the end of July, CNN reported.

The sheriff’s office said 40-year-old Montay Stinson was found unresponsive in his cell on the night of July 31.

As per CNN, on the evening of August 10, a detention officer found 34-year-old Christopher Smith unresponsive. Smith was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He died shortly after, on the morning of August 11.

He was being held on felony and misdemeanour charges without bond, the office said.

On August 17, 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins was found unresponsive in a medical unit cell and died, the sheriff’s office said. He had been arrested just over two weeks earlier and was being held on a shoplifting charge with a $5,000 bond, CNN reported.

On Saturday, 34-year-old Samuel Lawrence was found unresponsive in his cell during dinner rounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

