US President Joe Biden light diyas with wife Jill to mark Diwali

US President Joe Biden posted a video of himself and First Lady Jill Biden lighting diyas to commemorate Diwali, symbolizing the festival of lights.

Taking to X, Biden wrote today, Jill and I lit the Diya to symbolize Diwali’s message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light.

Biden extended Diwali wishes in another X post on November 12, saying, Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation symbolizing the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division.

It’s a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years, and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation. To the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali.