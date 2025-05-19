US Rejects Indian Mango Shipments Worth Rs 4.28 Crore Over Documentation Issues

Mango is consider as a King of fruits and it mainly grows in month of May. Indian mangoes are in great demand all over the world, and America is a major importer . But shockingly this time these mangoes are sent back to India sighting that there was a confusion in the documents related to the radiation process. As per the report as many as 15 consignments of mangoes got rejected and was sent back to India ,while some have been destroyed. The value of these mangoes rejected by America was more than Rs 4 crore.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the transport of mangoes was stopped at Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta airports. American officials said that some errors were found in the documents related to the radiation process. This process is done to kill insects in the fruit and keep it fresh for longer. American customs officials refused to accept the goods, citing a confusion in the documents.

Why did America reject the mangoes?

According to mango exporters, the real problem was not the pests, but the documentation of the process to kill them. The mangoes underwent radiation treatment in Mumbai on May 8 and 9. Notably, the process was supervised by a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) official. This official signs the PPQ203 form required for importing mangoes to the US. An exporter, who asked not to be named, told The Economic Times that they had to bear the losses due to a mistake at the radiation centre in Navi Mumbai. According to him, something went wrong in the presence of the USDA official.

Will the mangoes return or be destroyed?

The US authorities had given them the option of destroying the mangoes in the US or sending them back to India. But since mangoes are perishable and the cost of sending them back was too high, all the exporters decided to destroy the mangoes. This has caused them a huge loss of around Rs 4.28 crore. This incident has taken a heavy toll on Indian mango exporters an