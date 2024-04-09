US Shooting: Woman Shoots Drivers on Florida Highway, Claims She Was Directed by God via Solar Eclipse

A woman in Florida checked out of a private hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the Solar eclipse

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, the 22-year-old woman from Georgia, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after she allegedly shot two drivers on Floriday Florida Highway. Celestine entered the Interstate 10 highway 180 kilometres from the Alabama border in the Florida Panhandle and headed west.

**Ataque "Divino" por Eclipse en Florida**



Una mujer en Florida disparó a dos conductores tras afirmar que realizaría un tiroteo "dirigido por Dios" por el eclipse solar, informó la policía.



La sospechosa, identificada como Taylon Nichelle Celestine, de…

Celestine fired into a passing car several times, spraying auto glass and grazing the driver in the arm, Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement. She then allegedly fired at a second vehicle, hitting the driver in the neck. The driver was injured and treated at a hospital.

Police stopped the woman after she drove for about 26 kilometres and allegedly found her with an AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun. She was arrested and booked into the Holmes County jail. She was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.