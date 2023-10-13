U.S. to arrange charter flights for Americans stuck in Israel

The United States will arrange for charter flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel, the White House said Thursday. So far, 27 American citizens have died in the attacks by palestinian militant group, Hamas and 14 remain unaccounted for.India is the first country to evacuate its citizens from Israel after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

On the sixth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, were killed in Israel. In Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, over 1,400 people have been killed in Israel's offensive against the Palestinian militant group, according to authorities there.We are all acutely aware of limited availability right now on commercial flights out of Israel and the demand signal by U.S. citizens who may want to depart. The president has asked his team to ensure that we are assisting U.S. citizens who do want to leave Israel and providing them with a safe means of doing that, said John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council at the White House.

Beginning tomorrow, the United States government will arrange charter flights to provide transportation from Israel to sites in Europe. They're still working through some of the details of that to assist U.S. citizens and their immediate family members who have, for whatever reason, not been able to provide commercial transit out of the country, he said.The US is also exploring other options to expand the capacity of doing this, including exploring whether it's possible to help Americans leave by land and by sea. We are working hard on this, we know there's a demand signal out there, and we're going to try the best we can to meet it, he said.