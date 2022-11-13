US: Two World War-era planes collide in midair at Texas airshow

A Boeing B-17 heavy bomber collided with another aircraft and crashed during an airshow in Dallas, Texas, a local affiliate of ABC News broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The mid-air collision was reported at 1:25 p.m . local time (19:25 GMT) on Saturday, rescue services told the WFAA broadcaster.

Two World War II-era airplanes collided in midair, turning the commemorative Veterans Day weekend event into a scene of horror, the New York Times reported.

Sources told WFAA that a B-17 heavy bomber was involved in the incident, while the make of the second plane is uncertain. Debris from the crash fell on a nearby highway.

The broadcaster said that local authorities have no information on the condition of the pilots.

