USISPF welcomes ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Jack P Williams on board

Washington DC [US], February 10 : Jack P Williams, Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil, joined the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a statement by the USISPF said.

Williams has held the position of Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation since 2014, as per the statement. He previously served as the Executive Vice President of ExxonMobil Production Company.

A veteran leader in the energy sector, Jack was President of XTO Energy Inc. from 2010 to 2013, which ExxonMobil acquired in 2010. Jack has held several positions in the company across various divisions, including Vice President responsible for Asia projects in ExxonMobil Development Company, and Vice President of Engineering for ExxonMobil Production Company, and served as an Upstream Advisor for Exxon Mobil Corporation, the statement added.

Welcoming Williams to the USISPF Board, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF said, "The relationship between the United States and India continues to witness increased synergy in the energy sector."

"The US-India energy partnership has strengthened to become a cornerstone of bilateral trade. As the most populous nation with over 1.4 billion people, the conversation about promoting India's energy security is of utmost importance as the country marches on its path toward a USD 5 trillion economy," Aghi said.

"As India expands its energy mix to meet rising demand, American firms in the oil, gas, petrochemicals and decarbonization space, including ExxonMobil, will play a crucial role in supplying resources, technology, investment, sustainability and innovation. ExxonMobil with its expertise in LNG, carbon capture and storage, and other low-carbon solutions, is well-positioned to participate in India's energy transition while strengthening commercial ties," he said.

The statement further quoted Aghi as saying, "In Jack, we have an industry veteran with expertise in understanding how the US-India energy partnership will strengthen India's energy security and enhance the commercial relationship. Key drivers of this relationship include policy collaboration, joint R&D, and deepening private-sector engagement to enhance energy access and climate resilience."

USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated Williams and said, "The USISPF Board of Directors continues to grow with a diverse group of leaders across a broad mix of industries, reflecting how comprehensive the US-India partnership is today. As a well-respected leader at ExxonMobil and in the energy sector, Jack's addition to the Board is the latest example of how USISPF is expanding to meet the needs of tomorrow. His insights will be invaluable to our group of public sector leaders, showcasing how the private sector can help solve pressing issues in energy and sustainability, as well as how both democracies can continue to be a collective force for good."

Williams spoke about his appointment to the Board and thanked both the USISPF Chairman and CEO, stating: "I'm honored to serve on the USISPF Board of Directors and support the organization's mission to create a strong partnership between the United States and India. I look forward to bringing perspectives on the global energy sector, as well as the technology-driven solutions the industry is developing, which can be applied not only to India, but also from India to the world."

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership in Washington DC, and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

