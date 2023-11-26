Various pathogens responsible for surge in acute respiratory illnesses among children in China

Beijing, Nov 26 Various pathogens are responsible for a surge in acute respiratory illnesses among children, Chinese health authorities said on Sunday as paediatric departments across the country grappled with caseload, the media reported.

National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said the growth in cases was being driven by the influenza virus as well as rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus, South China Morning Post reported.

He urged medical facilities to provide timely and up-to-date information about demand for paediatric and fever outpatient services, and for schools to take adequate preventive measures.

"Efforts should be made to implement effective epidemic prevention and control measures in key locations with dense populations, such as schools, childcare institutions and nursing homes," Mi said, SCMP reported.

Hospitals have also been told to improve their ability to grade patients according to the severity of infection, for better identification of the seriously ill.

Different age groups were being affected by different pathogens, but influenza was a major culprit across the board, an official from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Wang Huaqing, the CDC's chief immunisation planning expert, said mycoplasma pneumoniae infections were mostly seen among the five -- 14 age group, whereas the rest were mostly sickened by the different types and combinations of viruses, SCMP reported.

