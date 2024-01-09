Vehicle crashes into White House exterior gate

Washington, Jan 9 A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington, the US Secret Service said.

"Shortly before 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT), a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex," said US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi on Monday evening as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

A driver has been taken into custody as "the cause and manner" of the collision is being investigated, the spokesperson added.

