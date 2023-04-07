Vice President Dhankhar, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin stress on cultural, people-to-people ties

New Delhi [India], April 7 : Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday discussed the importance of cultural and people-to-people ties in strengthening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

"FM of the Republic of Korea @FMParkJin called on Hon'ble @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today," the Indian Vice President tweeted on Friday

"Highlighting 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the leaders discussed the significance of cultural & people-to-people ties in strengthening - Special Strategic Partnership," the tweet further read.

Park Jin is currently on a two-day official visit to India starting Friday. His visit to India comes as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday welcomed Park Jin to India, said his visit will help strengthen India-South Korea Strategic Partnership.

"A warm welcome to FM @FMParkJin of the Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India," Bagchi tweeted on Friday.

"As India-South Korea celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership," the tweet further read.

Park Jin on Friday arrived in India at the Delhi airport.

Park on Friday said South Korea would like to upgrade its existing successful partnership with India and focus on trade, investment and supply chain stabilization in manufacturing sector and also critical minerals.

Park said he will be holding a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to further promote India-South Korea partnership.

"Commemorating half a century of our diplomatic relationship, we would like to upgrade our existing successful partnership with India. So, I'm going to meet with my counterpart S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of India to discuss our efforts, joint efforts to promote our partnership and to explore possibilities in deepening and widening our cooperation," the South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister told .

