Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with King Charles III during reception for Commonwealth leaders

London [United Kingdom], May 6 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with King Charles III during reception hosted by him for Commonwealth leaders at Marlborough House, London.

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, eight months after he ascended to the throne.

Jagdeep Dhankhar also interacted with leaders of various nations during a Commonwealth reception hosted by King Charles III at Marlborough House in London.

In the pictures shared on the Vice President of India's official Twitter handle, Dhankhar can be seen meeting with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

While sharing the pictures, the Vice President of India in a tweet stated, "Hon'ble Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with leaders of various countries during Commonwealth reception hosted by King Charles III at Marlborough House, London."

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with King Charles III during reception hosted by him for Commonwealth leaders at Marlborough House, London," Vice President wrote in a tweet.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet stated, "VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia joined leaders of the Commonwealth countries at a special event hosted by H.M. King Charles III at the Marlborough House, London. Exchanged views with Commonwealth leaders on making the institution of the Commonwealth stronger and more focused."

Vice President Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. He will be the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

King Charles III and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as 'The King's Procession', Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

After the Service, King Charles III and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as 'The Coronation Procession'. Other members of the royal family will join King Charles III and Camilla in this procession.

The King and the Queen Consort accomped by the members of the royal family will appear on the balcony to conclude the day's ceremonial events.

During his two-day visit to the United Kingdom, Dhankhar will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and government at the coronation ceremony.

Recently, the UK extended an invitation recently to the international community, including India to attend the coronation ceremony.

On May 2, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss preparations for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

"Honour to call on the Vice President before he attends the Coronation - a momentous occasion and an opportunity to further deepen UK-India ties," the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor