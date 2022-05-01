Vietnam reports 3,717 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 3,717 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 1,392 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, recorded in 53 provinces and cities, were all domestically transmitted.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 795 new cases on Sunday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 210 and the northern Yen Bai province with 200.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,653,526 with 43,042 deaths. Nationwide, 9,264,366 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 87 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Over 214.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 196 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Sunday, it has registered more than 10.6 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

