Visitor arrivals to Macao soar 274.7%

Macao City, May 18 Visitor arrivals to Macao surged 274.7 per cent year on year to 2,274,050 in April, the statistical agency said on Thursday.

The figure represented a month-on-month rise of 16.2 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service as saying.

Overnight visitors and same-day visitors soared 550.2 per cent and 157.7 per cent year on year to 1,176,456 and 1,097,594, respectively.

