Visitor arrivals to Macao soar 274.7%
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 03:27 PM 2023-05-18T15:27:03+5:30 2023-05-18T15:40:09+5:30
Macao City, May 18 Visitor arrivals to Macao surged 274.7 per cent year on year to 2,274,050 in ...
Macao City, May 18 Visitor arrivals to Macao surged 274.7 per cent year on year to 2,274,050 in April, the statistical agency said on Thursday.
The figure represented a month-on-month rise of 16.2 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service as saying.
Overnight visitors and same-day visitors soared 550.2 per cent and 157.7 per cent year on year to 1,176,456 and 1,097,594, respectively.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app