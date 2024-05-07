Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' sit-in protests continue for over 12 years

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 7 : The ongoing sit-in protests organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) against enforced disappearance in Balochistan have crossed over 12 years, The Balochistan Post reported.

The unwavering sit-in protests advocating for the resolution of enforced disappearances and the safe return of missing Baloch individuals have surpassed 5437 days.

Earlier on Monday, the protest camp saw the participation of Advocate Ahsan Mengal, Barkhan Ittihad President Aziz Baloch, and a diverse group of supporters, all united in their solidarity with the families of the missing persons.

Mama Qadeer Baloch, the Vice-Chairman of VBMP, addressed the attendees, criticizing the Pakistani leadership for engaging in what he termed 'politics of fear'.

He further accused them of forcibly disappearing Baloch youth and innocent men, either executing them or incarcerating them without due process, the Balochistan Post reported.

He blamed the Frontier Corps, law enforcement agencies, and state-sanctioned death squads for these alleged human rights violations.

Mama Qadeer Baloch noted the history to contrast the fate of those who betray their land and people with those who selflessly serve their nation.

He maintained that while the former is thrown into the dustbin of history, the latter is immortalized and eternally honoured.

He further lamented the plight of thousands of Baloch youth who have resisted state policies, many of whom have been disappeared, killed, or imprisoned.

Notably, Qadeer Baloch held the GHQ, the headquarters of the Pakistan army, accountable for these actions, Balochistan Post reported.

Mama Qadeer Baloch offered a critical perspective on international politics, observing a division between the powerful and those who acquiesce to power.

Last month, Olivier de Frouville, Chairman of the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances, voiced his apprehensions regarding the escalating number of enforced disappearances in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

He underscored the enduring plight faced by the Baloch community in Pakistan for over two decades.

