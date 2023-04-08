Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich charged with espionage in Russia

Washington [US], April 8 : Russian Federal Security Service investigators on Friday charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, however, he denied the charges, citing Russian state media, CNN reported.

"The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," an agency representative said, according to state news agency TASS.

Gershkovich was detained by Russian authorities last week, who accused him of spying, signalling a significant ratcheting of both Moscow's tensions with the United States and its campaign against foreign news media.

Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the cold war.

Tass reported that FSB investigators had formally charged Gershkovich with carrying out espionage in the interests of the United States, but that Gershkovich had denied the charge.

"He categorically denied all the accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," Tass cited an unidentified source as saying.

The representative declined to comment further, as the journalist's case was marked "top secret," according to TASS.

A Moscow court on April 18 will hear an appeal filed by Gershkovich's lawyers against his arrest, Russian state media said citing the court. The correspondent is currently held in the notorious Leftereovo pre-detention center until May 29, reported CNN.

The arrest has been widely condemned by Western officials and the Journal vehemently denied the espionage charge against Gershkovich, describing his arrest "a vicious affront to a free press" which "should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world."

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to release Gershkovich immediately.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration is preparing to officially declare Gershkovich as wrongfully detained in Russia, two US officials told CNN, a move that will trigger new US government resources to work towards his release.

