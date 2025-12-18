'Warrior Dividend': Donald Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus to Active US Soldiers

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening, December 17, announced a 'warrior dividend' of $1,776 to US Military soldiers as a Christmas bonus. The President in its address to the Nation from the White House, said, "Tonight I am also proud to announce 1.45 million military service members to receive a special bonus called 'Warrior Dividend' before Christmas."

"The Warrior Dividend will received in honour of out nations founding. We are sending every US soldier $1,776 and the cheques are already on its way," said Trump, indicating that tariffs were funding the payments as he tried to reassure a worried public about the health of the economy.

The bonus announcement from Trump comes as millions of US citizens are fretting about the cost of living, as prices of living in the US are costing more on groceries, housing, utilities and their holiday gifts as inflation remains high and the labour market has weakened in recent months.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said. His remarks came at a crucial time as he tries to rebuild his steadily eroding popularity. Public polling shows most U.S. adults are frustrated with his handling of the economy as inflation picked up after his tariffs raised prices and hiring slowed.

Who Will Receive Warrior Dividend?

Active-duty Service members in the pay grades of O-6 and below and on active duty as of November 30, 2025, as well as reserve component members on active-duty orders of 31 days or more as of November 30, 2025, are eligible for this one-time "Warrior Dividend" payment.