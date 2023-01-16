We are discussing problems of Tamil people, says Sri Lankan President on Pongal festival

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday said his government is discussing problems of the North and the Tamil people, in a step towards reconciling the island nation that has suffered three decades of war and insurgency.

"We are discussing the problems of the North and the Tamil people. I called all the party leaders to the Parliament and said let us work to unite this country and restore harmony," he was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan President's media division in an address at the National Thai Pongal Festival on Sunday afternoon.

"I also discussed with the Tamil Party MPs in Parliament. Also, I hope to announce to the country in February about the measures taken by the government to create Reconciliation in the country," he added.

In a press statement, Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying that the Social Justice Commission will be established to build a country where everyone can live in harmony.

Wickremesinghe vowed to solve the problems of the people belonging to all sections of the population, as he batted for a common Sri Lankan identity where all races coexist and achieve economic prosperity.

"This country needs reconciliation. As well as 30 years of war and insurgency, our country has been divided by divisive, racist, sectarian and bankrupt politics. As we all have to live in one country, we must return to the Sri Lankan identity and build the economy that Late Mr. D. S. Senanayake created 75 years ago," he said.

The Sri Lankan President stated that a statement on steps toward reconciliation will be made public in February and that a meeting of party leaders will be convened next week to discuss the matter.

In his address, Wickremesinghe said his government is hoping to fully implement the 13th Amendment to its Constitution not only in the northern part of the country but also in the South.

"We hope to fully implement the 13th Amendment of the Constitution. Not only in the North but also in the South, the Chief Ministers are demanding that it be implemented. We are continuing those activities," he said.

The 13th Amendment provides for the devolution of power to the minority Tamil community which India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement.

This amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

( With inputs from ANI )

