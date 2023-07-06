We attach "high priority" to case of Indian nationals detained in Qatar: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Reiterating that India attaches high priority to the case of detained Indian nationals in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the family members are updated about the case regularly.

During a regular press briefing today, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said, "We attach high priority to this case. The full nature of the charges is not entirely clear. "

The family members are updated on the case on a regular basis, he added.

This is not the first time that India has spoken on the issue of the Indian nationals detained in Qatar. The External Affairs Ministry has previously reiterated that it is working to ensure the release and repatriation of eight former Indian navy officers detained in Qatar, adding that New Delhi attaches 'very high priority' to the case.

Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing in April earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the first hearing of the case was on March 29.

He added that the charges have not been shared or conveyed so far, but the Indian embassy has been facilitating regular visits to the family members.

Notably, the eight former Navy officials were working for a private firm and were detained in Doha in October of last year.

