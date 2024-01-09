"We Won't Accept It": Sharad Pawar Slams Maldives over Derogatory PM Modi Remarks

In the ongoing debate between India and Maldives were maldives goverment misnter made derogatore remark on India and Prime minsiter. The President had suspended three ministers for their derogatory remarks after PM Modi shared photos of his Lakshadweep visit on January 4 and suggested that adventure lovers should add the group of islands to their bucket list. Admist of this NCP leader Sharad Pawar came forward and reacted to Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview he stated that, ""He is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it. We must respect the PM's post. We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country…"

Maharashtra | On the row over Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar says "He is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it. We must respect the…"

In response to the "No Indians" movement in the Maldives, Prime Minister Modi has actively promoted the Lakshadweep Islands and extended invitations for people to visit. After which #Lakshawdeep, #exploreindian island started trending on social media. Many celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kirren Rijiju came out on social media and have joined in supporting PM Modi's initiative by posting and endorsing the beauty of Indian island, encouraging their fans to consider it as a destination and showing solidarity.