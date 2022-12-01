WFP cuts food aid to Sudan due to funding gap

Khartoum, Dec 1 The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) announced the reduction of its food aid to Sudan due to lack of funding.

Reducing the WFP aid to the Sudanese affects life-saving treatment and increases the risk of malnutrition and potential mortality among 50 per cent of the 1.7 million severely malnourished children, Xinhua news agency quoted the UN body as saying in a statement.

The WFP indicated that it needs nearly $7 million to continue its activities as usual until the end of this year.

The UN body said the lack of funds has also forced it to provide services to only about 6 per cent of the Sudanese students included in its school feeding program.

In June, the WFP warned that 15 million people in Sudan, or one-third of the country's population, were facing acute food insecurity.

