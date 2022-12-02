WhatsApp rolls out disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta

San Francisco, Dec 2 Meta-owned messaging platform has started to roll out a new disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta.

After downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.25.11 update, some users were able to access the new feature, reports WABetaInfo.

The new shortcut is placed within the 'Manage Storage' section and is marked as a tool to save space.

This shortcut will roll out to more users over the coming days.

The new section makes it easy to mark old and new chats as disappearing threads.

Users can even use disappearing messages to automatically delete media after a particular amount of time, the report said.

Last month, the messaging platform WhatsApp had launched a yellow pages-style business directory in five countries.

The feature rolled out across Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico and Colombia.

According to the company, the new feature would help users to either search directly to find companies that are contactable on the service or browse by business types such as travel or banking.

