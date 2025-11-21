WHO report confirms reduction in TB cases and deaths over 10 years, refuting claims of rise

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 21 : In response to certain reports suggesting a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases over the past decade, official sources in the Central TB Division have stated that the data confirms that India has, in fact, achieved a significant decline in both TB incidence and mortality, driven by strengthened surveillance, early detection and expanded treatment coverage.

According to the Global TB Report 2025 of the World Health Organization (WHO),"India has recorded a 21% reduction in TB incidence, dropping from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024.

During the same period, TB mortality decreased by 25%, from 28 deaths per lakh in 2015 to 21 in 2024. Treatment coverage has remarkably improved from 53% in 2015 to 92% in 2024, significantly reducing disease progression and transmission."

The Central TB Division responsible for keeping a watch over the TB MUKT Bharat Abhiyan stated that a key driver of progress in this field has been due to the Government's renewed focus on identifying unreported and asymptomatic cases, which were previously missed due to limited surveillance practices.

As per WHO estimates, India had nearly 15 lakh 'missing' TB cases in 2015, posing a serious challenge in controlling transmission. In 2024, this number was brought down by 93% to under one lakh, reflecting a major breakthrough in case detection.

Launched on December 7, 2024, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan marked a strategic shift towards proactive and technology-driven disease surveillance. The campaign deployed AI-enabled handheld X-rays, digital screening tools, upfront molecular diagnostics (NAAT) and focused outreach in high-risk areas. Under this initiative, 24.89 lakh cases were notified, out of which 8.7 lakh were asymptomaticcases that would likely have gone undiagnosed under conventional methods.

The officials further said , "the increase in notifications is often misinterpreted as a rise in TB cases, whereas it actually reflects improved detection and faster treatment initiation, preventing further spread of infection. Identifying cases earlierbefore symptoms worsenhas contributed to both reduced transmission and better treatment outcomes, ultimately lowering TB-related deaths."

The Abhiyan continues to focus on comprehensive care, including nutritional support, psychosocial assistance and measures to prevent treatment default using AI-based tracking systems. It stands as a model of robust interventional strategy, combining administrative leadership with field-level execution.

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed that India remains firmly on track in its fight against TB, with the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan expected to deliver further gains in reducing incidence and preventing mortality. The initiative underscores the Government's resolve to eliminate TB and move closer to the goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat in the coming years.

