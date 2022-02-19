Why is 'Swastika' ban in Canada? Indian agitation against Canadian govt

The Canadian government is preparing to ban the 'swastika', a symbol of Hinduism. The government has not yet made a final decision. However, the Canadian government has been opposed by many. The Canadian government has been facing opposition since the idea of ​​banning the use of the 'swastika' symbol began. The government has also introduced a bill in the Canadian Parliament. The bill was introduced by members in support of New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh. This has led to intense conflict in the Indo-Canadian community. A leading Hindu group in the United States has urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian-origin leader Jagmeet Singh to support the bill. Among them, the 'swastika', which is considered as an ancient and auspicious symbol for Hindus, should not be conflated with "Hakenkreuz",a 20th century Nazi symbol of hate.

Hundreds of truck drivers have taken to the streets in Canada in recent days to protest. Protesting truck drivers in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, have jammed the wheel. The protesters have been waving so-called swastikas and Confederate flags. Following the incident, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted on February 2 that the swastika and the Confederate flag had no significance in Canada. It's time to dump it and move on. We should all come together and make sure that there is no place for hatred and animosity in society. Meanwhile, the Hindu Pact (Hindu Policy Research and Advocacy Collective) has urged Trudeau and Singh that the government should not associate the swastika, the ancient symbol for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and many indigenous communities around the world. Ragini Sharma, a Government of India official in Toronto, also responded. Consul General of India Apoorva Srivastava said, "We have formally discussed this with Canada. He also said that Liberal MP Chandra Arya would raise the issue in the House of Commons.