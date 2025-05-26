"Will be successful in our mission and corner Pakistan from all ends": All-party delegation member Pradan Baruah in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], May 26 : Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pradan Baruah, part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation visiting South Korea to highlight India's stand on terrorism, said on Monday that the delegation will be "successful in it mission and "corner Pakistan from all ends".

The BJP MP, part of the delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, hailed Operation Sindoor.

"South Korea strongly condemns the (Pahalgam) attacks. They have strategic alliances with other countries and with ours as well... Operation Sindoor and the Union Home Ministry's efforts to eliminate terrorism are making significant progress, but Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is also trying to spread its activities. We are trying to take all these issues to the global stage... We are hopeful that we will be successful in our mission and corner Pakistan from all ends...," Baruah told ANI.

"(South) Korea is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, looking at all that, we are trying to capitalise on everything. We put forward our point of view, and we will report it all to the Indian government. If we work on that, we are hopeful that we will be successful in our mission and corner Pakistan from all ends," Baruah said.

Earlier the all-party delegation met with Sung il-Jong, Chairman of the National Defence Committee of South Korea's National Assembly, furthering India's diplomatic efforts to rally international support against terrorism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

During a meeting with think tanks in Seoul, Congress leader and delegation member Salman Khurshid addressed the ongoing challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing renewed terror activity to the region's positive trajectory. Khurshid stated, "This progress sounded unpleasant to the people across the border, who felt that they would lose fertile ground for their future activities. This was the time to strike."

South Korea's strategic affairs experts have said that India's response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam has been appropriate and said that the delegation will help create a strong and new image of India.

Indian Ambassador to South Korea, Amit Kumar, said earlier today that there is a growing understanding in South Korea that free countries and democracies need to unite in the fight against terrorism.

In an interview withon Monday, the envoy noted that South Korea had "issued a very strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam" on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed. "They were very clear about the fact that terrorism cannot be justified in any form. It cannot be condoned," he added.

This diplomatic effort is one of several launched by the Modi government as part of a coordinated diplomatic campaign following Operation Sindoor to inform global partners about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's message of zero tolerance.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor