Will discuss intensely topics relevant to development of both nations: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a visit to India, said both countries already have "good relations" and expressed hope that they will discuss intensely all the topics relevant to the development of both the nations.

"We already have good relations between India and Germany and I hope that we will strengthen this very good relations. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant for the development of our countries and also the peace in the world which is important," Scholz said.

Scholz made the remarks after receiving ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Scholz as he arrived for the ceremonial reception. Both the leaders shook hands as they met in Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi and Scholz met officials and ministers of both nations.

Olaf Scholz arrived today in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26. He is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

Scholz will today hold a meeting with PM Narendra Modi and the two leaders will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release. PM Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

He will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26, according to the MEA press release. Scholz's visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

The MEA in the press release stated, "The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations."

The Ministry of External Affairs in the press release further stated that both nations also work closely at multilateral and international platforms, notably as part of the G4 for United Nations Security Council reforms.

Scholz's visit will enable both nations to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC), strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance the opportunity for the mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.

( With inputs from ANI )

