Will Smith seen with Jada Pinkett Smith look-alike after relationship drama

Los Angeles, Dec 9 Hollywood star Will Smith was seen with a mystery woman who resembled his actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor was seen stepping out with the woman at the Art Basel event on December 8.

In photos obtained and published by Daily Mail, the 55-year-old Hollywood star flashed his megawatt smile as he exited the international art fair with the woman close behind. They reportedly departed the location together in the same limousine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

They continued to hang out together that day as the Oscar winner and the woman were later seen at famed pizza restaurant Lucali. They were reportedly joined by friends during the meal.

He appeared to be in good spirits making his way through the parking lot, smiling when noticing the paparazzi. He also appeared to have a brief interaction with a woman who was doing the splits on the sidewalk.

Will wore a casual ensemble consisting of a gray striped polo and matching cargo pants teamed with gray sneakers.

His female companion chose a simple white tee and jeans. She added a set of open-toed heels, stylish sunglasses and a designer handbag to her chic look as she rocked a closely-shaven hair style.

The actor was seen with the mystery woman after Jada revealed in October that they had been separated since 2016, but had no intention to legally divorce. She later confirmed that they reconciled after the Oscar incident where Will slapped Chris Rock, though she refused to call their relationship "marriage."

